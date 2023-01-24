TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023

Betty-Lynn Lafrance of Petawawa, wife of Guy Lafrance, at the age of 59 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Betty-Lynn Lafrance made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Margaret Culina of Pembroke, wife of Walter Culina, at the age of 78 years. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Thursday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Margaret Culina made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca