TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022

Bob McCauley of Pembroke, husband of the late Ruby Mae McCauley, in his 91st year. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in the spring and will be announced later. Arrangements for the late Bob McCauley made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Anna Yuke of Pembroke, wife of the late Earl Yuke, at the age of 93 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Anna Yuke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

