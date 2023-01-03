TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023

John “Red” Cameron of Petawawa, husband of Janet Cameron, in his 92nd year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 1 to 3 PM. Arrangements for the late John “Red” Cameron made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

David Bell of Petawawa, husband of Cynthia Bell, at the age of 63 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday, January 13th from 1 to 3 PM. Arrangements for the late David Bell made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

