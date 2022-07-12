TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022

Harold (Hal) Glover of Pembroke, husband of the late Florence Glover, at the age of 91 years. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Harold (Hal) Glover made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Gloria Lafrance of Mansfield Quebec, wife of the late Leo Lafrance, in her 73rd year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gloria Lafrance made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Winston Mick of Pembroke, husband of Sandra Mick, at the age of 81 years. Visitation is at Calvin United Church, 276 Church Street in Pembroke on Wednesday from 9:30 until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held at Calvin United Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Winston Mick made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

