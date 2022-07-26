TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022

Gale Hanson of Pembroke, wife of the late John Hanson, at the age of 85. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pembroke on Saturday, August 20th at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gale Hanson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Eileen McDonald NEE O’Brien of Killaloe, wife of the late Jackie McDonald, in her 87th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Arrangements for the late Eileen McDonald made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

Theresa Kelly of Pembroke, wife of the late Jim Kelly, at the age of 85 years. A private family service will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Theresa Kelly made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Marjorie Madigan of Palmer Rapids, wife of the late Malcolm Madigan, in her 87th year. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay on Wednesday evening from 6 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Latchford Bridge on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Marjorie Madigan made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

