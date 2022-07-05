TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022

Stanley Lewis of Pembroke, son of the late Herb and Helena Lewis NEE Stencill, in his 71st year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 11 AM until 2 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint George’s Anglican Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Stanley Lewis made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Randy Chester of Pembroke, son of the late George and Linda Chester NEE Seymour, in his 66th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Randy Chester made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Edward Panke of Lake Dore, husband of Connie Panke, at the age of 80 years. Respecting Ed’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements for the late Edward Panke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

