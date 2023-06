Lois McGaghran of Cobden, sister of Noreen, Allie, Marion, Kareen, Marlyn and Sharon, in her 78th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Pius Roman Catholic Church in Osceola on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Lois McGaghran made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

