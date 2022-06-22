TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022

Darl Laronde of Pembroke, husband of the late Nora Laronde, at the age of 86 years. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Darl Laronde made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Nora Bennett of Pembroke, wife of Carson Bennett, at the age of 84 years. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 7 to 9 PM and on Thursday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Nora Bennett made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Merna Rosamond of Pembroke, wife of Robert Rosamond. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Merna Rosamond made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

