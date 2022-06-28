TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022

Gordon Edmonds of Pembroke, husband of Pauline Edmonds NEE Autayo, in his 69th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Gordon Edmonds made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Earl Curry of Pembroke, husband of Beatrice Curry, in his 87th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Wednesday from 9 AM until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Earl Curry made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

