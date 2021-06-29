TUESDAY, JUNE 29, 2021

Adele Tallon of Pembroke, wife of the late Jack Tallon, at the age of 83 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 10 AM. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call the funeral home at 613-735-5711 to attend. Masks must be worn and social distancing respected at the church. Arrangements for the late Adele Tallon made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Kenneth Selle of Cobden, husband of Lisa Selle, in his 67th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Kenneth Selle made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

