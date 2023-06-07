TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023

Jean Douwes of Cobden, wife of the late John Douwes, at the age of 85 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden this afternoon from 1 until 2:30 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden this afternoon at 2:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Jean Douwes made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

McCrae ‘Mac’ McCauley of Beachburg, husband of Beverley York and by first marriage Melinda McCauley, in his 67th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 10 to 12 PM. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pembroke on Thursday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late McCrae ‘Mac’ McCauley made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

