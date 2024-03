Micky Connaughan of Eganville, husband of the late Jeanetta Connaughan NEE Buckwald, at the age of 93. A memorial mass will be held at Saint James the Less Catholic Church in Eganville on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Micky Connaughan made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com