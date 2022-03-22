iHeartRadio

TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022

Stanley Brumm of Pembroke, husband of Verla Brumm NEE Schwan, at the age of 91 years.  Visitation was at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  Arrangements for the late Stanley Brumm made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

Norma Pettigrew of Deep River, wife of the late Russell Pettigrew, in her 95th year.  A graveside service will be held at Howard Cemetery in Foresters Falls at a later date.  Arrangements for the late Norma Pettigrew made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

