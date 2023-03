Gregory Riskie of Pembroke, husband of the late Elva Riskie NEE Mau, at the age of 82. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Locksley on Friday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Gregory Riskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca