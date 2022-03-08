TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022

Wendy Neadow of Pembroke, mother of Dan, Becky, Tina Nelson, James and Frank, at the age of 68 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Wendy Neadow made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Grace Wong of Cobden, wife of Jim Wong, in her 85th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Grace Wong made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com