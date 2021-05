Louise Contant of Eganville, wife of the late Leonard Contant, at the age of 90 years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will remain private. A mass of Christian burial will be streamed live on the Zohr Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Louise Contant made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

