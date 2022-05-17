TUESDAY, MAY 17, 2022

Lucy Gregoire of Pembroke, wife of David Goldberg, at the age of 69. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Lucy Gregoire made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Gerry Ryan of Pembroke, son of the late James and Isabelle Ryan NEE Romain, in his 71st year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gerry Ryan made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Gabrielle Hunt of Pembroke, wife of the late Bud Hunt and by first marriage the late Harry Rielly, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Gabrielle Hunt made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sally Norlock of Barry’s Bay, wife of the late Raymond Norlock, at the age of 89. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Barry’s Bay on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Sally Norlock made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

