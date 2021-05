Evelyn Mau NEE Verch of Pembroke, wife of the late Elmer Mau, in her 92nd year. Due to the restrictions surrounding Covid-19, a virtual funeral service was held from Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke this morning at 11 AM and a recording of the service will be available after May 26th at mdbfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for the late Evelyn Mau made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

