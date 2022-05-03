iHeartRadio

P7 Static Links

Choose your station
13°C
Instagram

TUESDAY, MAY 3, 2022

Gloria Scase of Westmeath, wife of Ken Scase, at the age of 56 years.  A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM.  Arrangements for the late Gloria Scase made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Ruth Brisson of Pembroke, wife of the late Robert Brisson, in her 84th year.  A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date.  Arrangements for the late Ruth Brisson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com  

P7 Footer Group

P7 Static Links

P7 Footer Address Card

Phone

(613) 735-9670

Website

Instagram