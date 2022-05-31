TUESDAY, MAY 31, 2022

Terry Walsh of Pembroke, husband of the late Beverley Walsh NEE Easton, in his 81st year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Terry Walsh made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Margaret Derion of Pembroke, daughter of the late Thomas and Jean Derion NEE Whiteside, in her 83rd year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Margaret Derion made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

