TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023

Evelyn Recoskie of Petawawa, wife of the late Elmer Recoskie, at the age of 86 years. Visitation is at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Friday morning from 10 until 10:45 AM. Arrangements for the late Evelyn Recoskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Mildred Goldberg of Pembroke, wife of the late Willard Goldberg, in her 98th year. A graveside service will be held at Zion Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pembroke at a later date. Arrangements for the late Mildred Goldberg made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com