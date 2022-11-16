TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022

Viola Brumm of Pembroke, wife of the late Lloyd Brumm, at the age of 93 years. At the request of the deceased, funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements for the late Viola Brumm made by Fraser Morris &Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Erma Wilson of Pembroke, wife of the late Roy Wilson, at the age of 97 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 6 to 9 PM and on Thursday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Erma Wilson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

