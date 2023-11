Reverend William Metcalf of Pembroke, husband of Barbara Metcalf, at the age of 82 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke this afternoon from 3 until 5 PM. A funeral service will be held at Calvin United Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Reverend William Metcalf made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

