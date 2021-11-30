TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021

Nelson Hartwig formerly of Killaloe, husband of the late Rosemary Hartwig NEE Jessup, at the age of 80. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Arrangements for the late Nelson Hartwig made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

Beverly Schroeder of Eganville, wife of Allan Schroeder, in her 71st year. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Eganville on Thursday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Beverly Schroeder made by Pilon Family Funeral Home, Arnprior.

