TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022

Mac Burwell of R R 5 Cobden, husband of Lorna Burwell, at the age of 85 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Wednesday from 11 AM until 12:30 PM. A graveside funeral service will be held at Pioneer Cemetery in Osceola on Wednesday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Mac Burwell made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Patricia Boldt NEE Welk of Pembroke, wife of the late Garry Boldt, at the age of 79 years. Memorial visitation will be held at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Patricia Boldt made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

