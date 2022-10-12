TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022

Mike Watts of Chalk River, husband of Theresa Watts, at the age of 64 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Mike Watts made by Malcolm Deavitt and Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Wilhelmina Bakhuyzen formerly of Cobden, wife of the late Simon Bakhuyzen, at the age of 90 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 5 PM. A funeral service will be held in Whitewater Wesleyan Community Church in Cobden on Wednesday at 1:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Wilhelmina Bakhuyzen made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

