TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2021

Lola Johnston of Pembroke, wife of the late Gillan Johnston, at the age of 105 years. Visitation is at Calvin United Church in Pembroke on Friday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Lola Johnston made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Delma Cain of Pembroke, wife of the late Frederick Cain, at the age of 92 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 4:30 until 8:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Delma Cain made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

