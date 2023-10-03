TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2023

Leona Waito NEE Burger of Pembroke, wife of the late Frank Waito, at the age of 95. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday, October 11th from 11 AM until 1 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 11th at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Leona Waito made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sister Mary Francis Buckley, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception Pembroke, in the 74th year of her religious life and at the age of 101 years. A funeral liturgy was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke this morning at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Sister Mary Francis Buckley made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

