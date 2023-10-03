iHeartRadio

P7 Static Links

Choose your station
15°C
Instagram

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2023

Leona Waito NEE Burger of Pembroke, wife of the late Frank Waito, at the age of 95.  Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday, October 11th from 11 AM until 1 PM.  A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 11th at 1 PM.  Arrangements for the late Leona Waito made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com  

Sister Mary Francis Buckley, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception Pembroke, in the 74th year of her religious life and at the age of 101 years.  A funeral liturgy was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke this morning at 10:30 AM.  Arrangements for the late Sister Mary Francis Buckley made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca   

P7 Footer Group

P7 Static Links

P7 Footer Address Card

Phone

(613) 735-9670

Website

Instagram