TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

Conrad Krueger of Pembroke, husband of the late Lucy Krueger, at the age of 82 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Conrad Krueger made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Pauline Boxall of Pembroke, wife of Paul Boxall. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 6 PM and on Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 AM. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Pauline Boxall made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca