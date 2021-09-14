TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

Sylvester Afelskie of Cobden, husband of the late Anna Burchat, in his 92nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Wednesday morning from 9:30 until 10:15 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Pius Fifth Roman Catholic Church in Osceola on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sylvester Afelskie made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com