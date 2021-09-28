TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

Larry Fisher of Pembroke, husband of Susan Fisher, at the age of 94 years. Respecting Larry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and visitation will be announced at a later date. Arrangements for the late Larry Fisher made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Bruce Skelhorn of Petawawa, husband of Marie Skelhorn, at the age of 79 years. A private interment of ashes will take place at All Saints Anglican Cemetery in Petawawa. Arrangements for the late Bruce Skelhorn made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Ann MacKinnon of Pembroke, wife of Bill MacKinnon, at the age of 82 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Ann MacKinnon made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Edna Payne Wilson NEE Baker of Renfrew, mother of Donna Jones and Judy Frawley, at the age of 101 years. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Renfrew on Saturday from 2 until 3:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Edna Payne Wilson made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew.

