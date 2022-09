Ruth Shellhorn of Pembroke, wife of the late Oliver Shellhorn, in her 95th year. A private funeral service was held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday, September 3rd at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Ruth Shellhorn made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

