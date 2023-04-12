WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023

Anne Giroux of Pembroke, daughter of the late Joseph A. and Edna Giroux NEE Boire. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Anne Giroux made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Maria Morgenstern of Pembroke, wife of the late Kristian Morgenstern, at the age of 94 years. A funeral service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 503 Alfred Street in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Maria Morgenstern made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

