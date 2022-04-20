WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022

Janet Leeck of Chalk River, wife of Pat Leeck, at the age of 58 years. As per Janet’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Albert Cormier of Pembroke, husband of Carol Ann Cormier NEE Lamarche, in his 85th year. Respecting Albert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Albert’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements for the late Albert Cormier made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

George Lafrance of Pembroke, son of the late Antoine and Mary Ann Lafrance, in his 90th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 1 until 2:30 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 2:30 PM. Arrangements for the late George Lafrance made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca