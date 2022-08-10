iHeartRadio

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022

Donald Recoskie of Wilno, husband of Bernice Recoskie, at the age of 82 years.  Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay today from 2 to 6 PM and on Thursday from 10 until 11 AM.  A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Wilno on Thursday at 11:30 AM.  The family has requested that masks be worn.  Arrangements for the late Donald Recoskie made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay. 

For complete details visit www.heubnerfuneralhome.ca   

