WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022

Donald Recoskie of Wilno, husband of Bernice Recoskie, at the age of 82 years. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay today from 2 to 6 PM and on Thursday from 10 until 11 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Wilno on Thursday at 11:30 AM. The family has requested that masks be worn. Arrangements for the late Donald Recoskie made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

For complete details visit www.heubnerfuneralhome.ca