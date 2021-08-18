WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021

Grant Raglin of Pembroke, husband of Susan Raglin, at the age of 74 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Space is limited and masks must be worn in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at Mount Zion United Church, 34 Barry Street in Pembroke on Friday at 1:30 PM. Masks must be worn and social distancing respected at the church. Arrangements for the late Grant Raglin made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

