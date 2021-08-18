iHeartRadio

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021

Grant Raglin of Pembroke, husband of Susan Raglin, at the age of 74 years.  Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  Space is limited and masks must be worn in the funeral home.  A funeral service will be held at Mount Zion United Church, 34 Barry Street in Pembroke on Friday at 1:30 PM.  Masks must be worn and social distancing respected at the church.  Arrangements for the late Grant Raglin made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

