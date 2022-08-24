WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022

Reubena Stencell (NEE Hammel) of Alice, wife of the late John Stencell, at the age of 89 years. Visitation is at Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Reubena Stencell made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Doreen Paquette of Sheenboro Quebec, mother of Sandra Brennan and Wayne Paquette, at the age of 82 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Paul the Hermit Church in Sheenboro Quebec on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Doreen Paquette made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Lois Marshall NEE Kranz of Golden Lake, wife of the late Bruce Marshall, at the age of 88. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Lois Marshall made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

