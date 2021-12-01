WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2021

Beverly Schroeder of Eganville, wife of Allan Schroeder, in her 71st year. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Eganville on Thursday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Beverly Schroeder made by Pilon Family Funeral Home, Arnprior.

For complete details visit www.pilonfamily.ca

Wallace Christie formerly of Pembroke, husband of the late Mae Christie NEE McKinnon, in his 105th year. Visitation will be at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke in the spring. Arrangements for the late Wallace Christie made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com