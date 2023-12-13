WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2023

John Sernoskie of Pembroke, father of Nathan Nagle and Tamara O’Keefe, at the age of 62 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late John Sernoskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

David Recoskie of Pembroke, son of the late Benedict and Florence Recoskie NEE Coulas, in his 73rd year. Respecting David’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements for the late David Recoskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

