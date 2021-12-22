WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2021

Doris Dupuis of Cobden, wife of Irvin Dupuis, in her 75th year. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements for the late Doris Dupuis made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Nancy Felhaber NEE Dickson of Eganville, wife of Willard Felhaber, at the age of 66. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements for the late Nancy Felhaber made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com