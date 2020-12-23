WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2020

Elise Gervais of Lapasse, wife of Patrick Gervais, in her 77th year. Visitation is by appointment only at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke this evening from 6 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lapasse on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Elise Gervais made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Dorothy O’Meara of Pembroke, wife of the late Bill O’Meara, in her 82nd year. Visitation is by appointment only at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke this evening from 6 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Dorothy O’Meara made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

