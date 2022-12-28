WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2022

Grant Somerville of Beachburg, husband of Marilyn Somerville, at the age of 67 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 3 until 8 PM. Arrangements for the late Grant Somerville made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Jakob Rook of R R 3 Cobden, husband of the late Grace Rook NEE Bosma, at the age of 87 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Thursday from 2 until 5 PM. Arrangements for the late Jakob Rook made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Penny Higson Romain of Petawawa, wife of Larry Romain, at the age of 63. Respecting Penny’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Penny Higson Romain made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca