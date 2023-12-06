WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2023

Violet Cronier of Pembroke, wife of the late Gilles Cronier, in her 78th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 11:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Violet Cronier made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Molly Hawkins of Pembroke, wife of Barkley Hawkins, in her 85th year. At the family’s request, a private family service will be held. Arrangements for the late Molly Hawkins made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Helen Harrie of Eganville, wife of the late Ed Harrie, in her 94th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Thursday evening from 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Helen Harrie made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com