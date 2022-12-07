WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2022

Barbara Yolkowskie of Pembroke, wife of the late Gerald Yolkowskie, in her 77th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Barbara Yolkowskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Julie Godin of Ottawa, wife of the late René Godin, in her 93rd year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Julie Godin made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

