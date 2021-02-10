WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2021

Jerome Sallafranque of Allumette Island, Quebec, husband of Francoise Sallafranque NEE Lair, in his 87th year. A funeral mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Friday in the intimacy of the immediate family only. The funeral mass will be live streamed on Father Tim Moyle’s Facebook page Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jerome Sallafranque made by Hayes Funeral Home.

For complete details visit www.hayesfuneralhome.ca

Reg Bell of Pembroke, husband of Diane Bell, at the age of 88 years. Funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements for the late Reg Bell made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca