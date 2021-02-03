WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2021

Sister Teresa Todd, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception Pembroke, in the 74th year of her Religious Life. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Sister Teresa Todd made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sister Teresa Kelly, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception Pembroke, in the 76th year of her Religious Life. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Sister Teresa Kelly made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

