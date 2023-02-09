WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023

James Kohlsmith of Petawawa, husband of Faye Kohlsmith NEE Oattes, at the age of 78 years. A funeral service will be held in the Cobden Agricultural Hall on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late James Kohlsmith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Barbara Sparling of R R 3 Eganville, wife of Harry Sparling, at the age of 79 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 1 until 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Barbara Sparling made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Keith Saar of Pembroke, husband of Rose Saar, in his 79th year. Visitation is at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 6 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Keith Saar made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Caroline Ross of Pembroke, daughter of Marie Nash and the late Graham Nash, at the age of 60 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday morning from 9 to 11:30 AM. A funeral mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Thursday at 12 PM. Arrangements for the late Caroline Ross made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

