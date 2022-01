Brian Gauthier of Pembroke, son of Roland and Reubina Gauthier NEE Brunette, in his 64th year. Respecting Brian’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Brian’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements for the late Brian Gauthier made by the Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

