WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13, 2021

Leona Hein of Pembroke, wife of the late Ralph Hein and companion of the late Arnold Kruschenske, in her 96th year. A graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pembroke in the spring. Arrangements for the late Leona Hein made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Marilyn Kauffeldt of Griffith, wife of Ivan Kauffeldt, at the age of 76 years. Respecting the family’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment of ashes and a celebration of Marilyn’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements for the late Marilyn Kauffeldt made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

