WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023

Teresa Cotter of Pembroke, wife of the late Kenneth Cotter, in her 95th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Teresa Cotter made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Elizabeth “Liz” Hobden of Eganville, wife of Walter Hobden, at the age of 84. A funeral service will be held at Melville United Church in Eganville on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Elizabeth “Liz” Hobden made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

